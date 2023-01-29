Must See: Smith brings in the insane one-handed grab

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the San Francisco 49ers, who are without quarterback Brock Purdy, 21-7 after one half of play in the NFC Championship.

The Eagles drew first blood after a one-handed catch by DeVonta Smith on a pass from Jalen Hurts, who finished the half with 97 passing yards, on an opening-drive fourth down allowed them to set up a first-and-goal.

Running back Miles Sanders high-stepped his way into the end zone two plays later to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing 49ers' drive, Haason Reddick knocked the ball free from Purdy's hand, giving the ball back to the Eagles. Purdy was forced to leave the game with an elbow injury, and with two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured, fourth-string option Josh Johnson took over under centre. Purdy completed two passes for 19 yards prior to his injury.

Christian McCaffrey knotted the game up at seven with a 23-yard touchdown. He finished the half with 73 total yards.

Sanders broke free for his second touchdown of the half late in the second quarter before Boston Scott added one of his own to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead.

The 49ers were penalized 97 yards in the first half.