The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Monday that outfielder Bryan Reynolds would be placed on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.

We have activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 60-day injured list and placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list.



In addition, we have designated LHP Cam Vieaux for assignment. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 11, 2022

Veteran OF Jake Marisnick was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Reynolds, who was an all-star last season and finished 11th in National League MVP voting, has played in 83 games this season and owns a .261 batting average with 15 home runs and 32 runs batted in.

The injury comes at a difficult time, as trade talks have been swirling around the 27-year-old Reynolds with the Pirates far out of contention at 36-50.

He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft, and was part of the trade that sent long-time Pirates superstar Andrew McCutchen to the Giants in January of 2018.

In four major league seasons, all with the Pirates, Reynolds has hit .284 with 62 HR and 209 RBI.