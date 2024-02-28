The Professional Women's Hockey League announced the playoff format for its inaugural postseason on Wednesday, as well as the process to determine the draft order among non-playoff teams.

The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs with the team finishing in first place offered the opportunity to select its first-round opponent from the third- and fourth-place finisher. The team that finishes second will be awarded with home-ice advantage in Games 1, 2 and five of the best-of-five series.

The first pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft will be awarded to the team that accrues the most points following its elimination from playoff competition in what the league calls the "Gold Plan," named after statistician Adam Gold who coined the format.

“The perfect complement to the PWHL’s standings structure, in which a team earns three points for a regulation victory, is a process that rewards competitiveness, parity, and integrity across the league throughout the regular-season,” PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement. “Winning is prioritized for playoff positioning -- and non-playoff teams have to earn the first overall draft selection, rather than depend on a lottery or repeated losses to improve their chances of securing the top pick."

The league's trade deadline is set for Mar. 17 at 11:59pm ET.

The PWHL playoffs are set to begin the week of May 6 with the top team having 24 hours to choose an opponent.

The draft will be held in June with its seven rounds conducted in the traditional format, rather than the snake format utilized in the inaugural draft.