PWHL Montréal will play all its home playoff games at the 10,000-seat Place Bell in Laval, Que., it was announced on Friday.

The arena is the usual home of the AHL's Laval Rocket. Montreal had been playing most of its regular season home games at Verdun Auditorium, which has a capacity of about 4,000 seats.

The team has already clinched a PWHL playoff spot and enters play Friday tied with Toronto with a league-leading 38 points.

Montreal and Toronto set an attendance record for a women's professional hockey game playing last weekend at the Bell Centre, the downtown Montreal home of the Canadiens, drawing 21,105 fans. The number surpassed a PWHL crowd of 19,285 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 16.

Montreal has two games remaining in their regular season schedule, taking on Ottawa at TD Place on Saturday and concluding their slate the following weekend in Boston.