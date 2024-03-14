PWHL Toronto forward Brittany Howard has been suspended for one game, the league's Player Safety Committee announced on Thursday.

The ban is for a cross-check to the back of the head of Montreal defender Catherine Daoust late in the second period of Toronto's 3-0 win on March 8. Howard was assessed a two-minute minor on the play.

Howard and teammate Rebecca Leslie were each fined $250 for their actions during an ensuing fracas that saw each player grab the face masks of opponents.

A native of St. Thomas, Ont., the 28-year-old Howard has two goals and three assists in 16 games this season.

Howard will now miss Toronto's game against Montreal set for Sunday and will be eligible to return in time for a Mar. 20 contest against Boston.