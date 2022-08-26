MADRID (AP) — Real Betis maintained its perfect Spanish league record after beating Osasuna 1-0 despite playing a man down in the second half on Friday.

Borja Iglesias' fourth goal of the season gave Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis its third straight win to start the league.

Osasuna was also looking for its third consecutive triumph in what was its first away match in the league. It had beaten Sevilla and Cádiz at home. Betis defeated Elche and Mallorca.

Villarreal and defending champion Real Madrid are the only other teams with two victories entering the weekend. Villarreal plays at winless Getafe on Sunday, and Madrid visits Espanyol.

Iglesias scored Betis' winner with a shot from inside the area in the 34th at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.

Betis held on to the victory despite Argentine defender Germán Pezzella being sent off for a hard foul on Manu Sánchez in the 73rd.

The fifth-place finisher last season, Betis got off to a good start even though Pellegrini has not been able to register several players because of the league’s financial fair play rules.

CELTA WINS

Celta Vigo ended its winless streak to start the league by defeating promoted Girona 1-0.

Iago Aspas scored in the 49th. The striker has three of Celta’s four goals this season.

