NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez could not re-create her magic from a year ago as she fell 3-6, 6-7 (3) to Liudmila Samsonova in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Fernandez, who was a runner-up in the 2021 U.S. Open, had just three aces to Samsonova's 11 and had six double faults in the match.

After going down 3-1 in the first set, the Laval, Que., native won two of the next three games to build some momentum. However, Samsonova won the next two, closing the set behind multiple errors from the 14th seed.

The second set turned into a back and forth affair as Fernandez battled her way to a tiebreaker at 6-6, looking to force a third set.

After two Samsonova errors that gave Fernandez a 2-0 lead, the Russian won seven of the next eight points to win the match.

In men's action, Montreal's Auger-Aliassime fell 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Britain's Jack Draper.

Auger-Aliassime, the sixth seed in the tournament, earned 13 aces to Draper's nine, but was unable to win on any of his three break point opportunities. Draper broke the Canadian on three of 10 chances.

The 22-year-old also had five double faults in the match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur.

Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one, and won 74 per cent of first-serve points.

Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point.

The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances, and saved five of the seven break points she faced.

Marino advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career, and the first time in over a decade. She advanced to the third round of the 2011 French Open.

Marino will next face China's Zhang Shuai.

In women's doubles action, the fifth-seeded pair of Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico made quick work of Peyton Stearns and Ashlyn Krueger with a 6-2, 6-1 first-round win.

Dabrowski and Olmos won 80 per cent of their first-serve points and broke the American duo on five of 11 opportunities.

Later today, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was slated to take on 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.