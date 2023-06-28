Free agent centre Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls are nearing agreement on a three-year, $60 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Vucevic played in all 82 games last season, tallying 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists a night for the Bulls. Knowing for his efficient shooting, Vucevic shot .520 from the field, .835 from the line and .349 from beyond the arc. It was his third season in Chicago since coming over in a deal with the Orlando Magic in March of 2021.

A native of Morges, Switzerland, Vucevic began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2011-12 but moved onto the Magic after just one season and found a home in the Sunshine State. He saw a huge jump in minutes and upped his stats across the board, building himself into one of the Eastern Conference’s most reliable centres.

Vucevic is a two-time All-Star and has averaged at least 19 points and 10 rebounds a game in four separate NBA seasons.