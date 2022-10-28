Canadian international Samuel Piette signed a three-year contract extension with CF Montreal on Friday, with an option year in 2026.

The 27-year-old has spent the past six seasons in Montreal, appearing his 150th career game with the club earlier this year.

“We are very pleased to sign Samuel, a local Quebec and Canadian player, to this extension,” CF Montréal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said. “Already an important part of our Club for over five years, Samuel will help us continue moving our project forward in the years to come. He will continue to play a key role both at the Club and with the national team, as well as pursue his ongoing work off the field.”

Piette is also a member of Canada's men's national team, earning 64 caps since making his international debut in 2012 at the age of 17.

“I am very happy to continue my career at home here in Montreal,” said Samuel Piette. “It is an honour and a great pride to wear the CF Montréal jersey and represent my city on and off the field. I want to continue to inspire young people across Quebec.”

