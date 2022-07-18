The San Jose Sharks have re-signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Kahkonen, 25, was acquired by the Sharks, along with a draft pick, from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenceman Jabob Middlteton at the March 21 NHL trade deadline.

The 6-foot-2, Helsinki, Finland native had a 14-14-4 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average split between the Wild and Sharks last season.

Kahkonen was a restricted free agent and was scheduled to go to arbitration later this off-season.