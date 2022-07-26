San Jose Sharks restricted free agent Sasha Chmelevski is headed to the KHL.

Chmelevski's agent, Dan Milstein, posted on Twitter Tuesday that the 23-year-old centre is joining Ufa Salavat Ulayev on a one-year deal.

Sasha Chmelevski signs 1 year contract in KHL with Ufa Salavat Ulayev. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/ISe34b4CrT — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 26, 2022

Chmelevski, who is coming off his entry-level contract with the Sharks, posted eight assists in 19 games with the team last season. He added 12 goals and 37 points in 47 games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Sharks, Chmelevski has no goals and 10 assists in 24 career NHL games - all with San Jose.