The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have released veteran American defensive lineman A.C. Leonard.

"The Club wishes to thank A.C. for his contributions to the team over his five seasons in Green and White," the Riders said on Twitter.

Leonard, 31, spent the past three seasons (2019-22) in his second stint with the Riders. The Tennessee State product spent the 2017 season with the Ottawa Redblacks following his first two seasons with the Riders (2016-17).

The Palatka, Fla., native's first Canadian Football League season was in 2015 with the BC Lions.

Leonard tallied 33 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games played with the Roughriders in the 2022 season.

In 97 career CFL games, Leonard has recorded 234 tackles, 39 sacks and six forced fumbles.