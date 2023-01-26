The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive back Jeremy Clark to a one-year extension on Thursday.

Clark, 28, played in all 17 games with the Roughriders last season and recorded 30 defensive tackles and one forced fumble.

The 6-foot- defensive back was signed as a free agent in September of 2021 and played five games recording nine defensive tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in his first season in the CFL.

Clark was a sixth-round draft pick of the NFL's New York Jets in 2017 and appeared in two games during his NFL career.

Madisonville, Ky., native previously played five games for the XFL's Seattle Dragons where he recorded 10 tackles and one interception.

Clark played five Collegiate seasons with the University of Michigan where he registered 49 tackles and three interceptions in 36 games.