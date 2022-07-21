REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed defensive lineman Alain Cimankinda, defensive back Vincent Dethier and linebacker Jared Beeksma on Thursday.

All three players are Canadians.

Cimankinda attended Saskatchewan's 2022 rookie camp after spending the previous season on the practice roster. The Riders selected the Ottawa native in the fourth round, No. 35 overall, in the '21 CFL draft out of Guelph.

Dethier returns to the Riders after attending the CFL team's training camp, registering two tackles in an exhibition game against Winnipeg. Dethier, 26, of Boisbriand, Que., spent last season on the injured list with a knee injury.

Beeksma joins the Riders after spending time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Cambridge, Ont., native was selected in the fifth round, No. 46 overall, by the Ticats in the 2022 CFL draft out of Guelph and was on the club's practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.