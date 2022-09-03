2h ago
Roughriders WR Evans set to return for Labour Day
Wide receiver Shaq Evans is set to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders' lineup for their Labour Day clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after missing the past several weeks with a fractured ankle injury, the Riders' depth chart confirms.
TSN.ca Staff
Bring 'em out! 🍉— Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) September 3, 2022
Here's how we'll line up tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QAMniKghTn
Evans, 31, suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Montreal Alouettes and has been sidelined since.
The Inglewood, Calif., native was coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him appear in seven games, recording 25 receptions for 224 yards. Just a year prior in 2019, Evans posted his best season in the CFL, racking up 1,334 yards and five touchdowns to earn both league and West-Division All-Star honours.