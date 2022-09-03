Wide receiver Shaq Evans is set to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders' lineup for their Labour Day clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after missing the past several weeks with a fractured ankle injury, the Riders' depth chart confirms.

Evans, 31, suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Montreal Alouettes and has been sidelined since.

The Inglewood, Calif., native was coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him appear in seven games, recording 25 receptions for 224 yards. Just a year prior in 2019, Evans posted his best season in the CFL, racking up 1,334 yards and five touchdowns to earn both league and West-Division All-Star honours.