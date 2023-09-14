Citing scheduling issues, Canada Soccer opts to skip Pan American Games

Citing scheduling issues, Canada Soccer has opted not to field a women's team in the upcoming Pan American Games.

The Games, which run Oct. 20 to Nov. 5 in Santiago, Chile, start before and finish after FIFA international windows.

"Therefore as an organization, we have opted not to participate due to associated challenges with availability of the squad and maximizing contacts with full rosters," Canada Soccer said in a statement.

Canada coach Bev Priestman has said she hopes to play games in both international windows, which run Oct. 23 to Nov. 1 and Nov. 27 to Dec. 5.

Next up for the 10th-ranked Canadian women is a two-legged Olympic qualifier against No. 37 Jamaica, Sept. 22 in Kingston and Sept. 26 in Toronto.

Women's soccer was added to the Pan Am schedule in 1999 and the Canadian women took part in five straight editions of the Games before sitting out 2019 due to the FIFA World Cup.

The Canadian women won Pan Am gold in 2011, silver in 2003, bronze in 2007 band were fourth in 1999 and 2015.

The Canadian men did not qualify for the 2023 Pan Am Games, which features an under-22 competition for the men.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023