Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time in two years on Wednesday, this time 'for good'. The sports world reacts to a football legend's retirement.

The New England Patriots tweeted three goat emojis in support of their former QB who led them to six Super Bowl titles.

Brady's other team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he spent the previous three seasons with and led to a Super Bowl title in 2020, tweeted a 'thank you' message to the veteran.

Brady received a thank you from the NFL on twitter, for all of the accomplishments in his 23-year career.

For all the rings.

For all the touchdowns.

For all the memories.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ixy3VeymIP — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

Every player on the field knew it was an honor to play against the 🐐@TomBrady | @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/rhV62Ai3GE — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

J.J. Watt, who accumulated a Hall of Fame-level resume of his own through his 12 years in the NFL before announcing his retirement in December, called Brady the "greatest of all time" with "no question, no debate."

Greatest of All Time.



No question, no debate.



It’s been an honor and a privilege.



🐐



PS - The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet. https://t.co/rjPx7bQa6u — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 1, 2023

Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen tweeted a thank you message for his teammate.

Thanks for pushing me everyday this season mentally and physically to get back on the field. I'm glad I was able to take the field with you one last time! Enjoy retirement, don't dog me too much in the booth. Love ya man! @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/Q3G5eoTJgc — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) February 1, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who lost to Brady in the Super Bowl in 2020 as well as the AFC Championship game in 2018, tweeted a series of goat emojis.

Former defensive back and longtime teammate of Brady's in New England - Jason McCourty - tweeted "thank you."

The Baltimore Ravens congratulated Brady on his career, making note of their battles over the years.

We had many battles over the years…



Congratulations on a great career @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GoxhSxkf88 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 1, 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tweeted that 2028 will be a big year; players are eligible for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame five years after they retire, and Brady is a sure shot to make the Hall his first year of eligibility.

Should this morning’s retirement announcement truly be the end of @TomBrady’s illustrious career, 2028 is a year worth noting. pic.twitter.com/w6xIaYKDe2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez tweeted a series of goat emojis along with a congratulations message and a collection of pictures from their many matchups in the AFC East.

Congrats on a great career run @TomBrady 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/coxvib6NJx — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) February 1, 2023

Hall of Fame quarterback and CFL legend Warren Moon tweeted a congratulations and indicated a "gold jacket is waiting for [him]", meaning a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Congratulations again Tom on a amazing career! You have been a great ambassador for the game of football, and the greatest champion it has seen. All the best in the next life challenges you decide to pursue!



Your gold jacket is waiting for you. 🤝🏾 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) February 1, 2023

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who lost to Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl 49 in 2014 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, sent a congratulatory message on twitter and called Brady the greatest.