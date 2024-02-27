The 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games officially begin Tuesday night in Calgary, with the Opening Ceremony from Stampede Park.

Watch coverage of the Opening Ceremony with the Special Olympics Canada YouTube stream LIVE at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

Calgary's Olympic Stadium will host 1,500 spectators for the Opening Ceremony with 1,250 athletes, coaches and mission staff on hand as well.

The 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games will showcase athletes with an intellectual disability from across the country with, in some cases, the opportunity to be named to Special Olympics Team Canada.

The Games run until March 2, with athletes competing in eight different sports: alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, floor hockey, figure skating, snowshoeing, speed skating and five-pin bowling.