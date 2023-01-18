Must See: Stamkos scores the 500th goal of his career

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos scored his 500th career goal Wednesday night, becoming the 47th player to reach the milestone and the 19th to do it in less than 1,000 games (965).

The goal came in the first period of Tampa's game against the Vancouver Canucks and is his 19th of the season.

Alex Killorn did the dirty work on the play, corralling the puck along the boards and feeding Stamkos in front of the net for an easy tap-in past Canucks' netminder Spencer Martin. The marker gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead as play stopped inside Rogers Arena for fans to celebrate the Markham, Ont., native.

Stamkos has been one of the NHL's premier scorers since entering the league as the first overall pick in 2008. Now 32, Stamkos has eclipsed the 40-goal mark six times in his career, highlighted by a 60-goal 2011-12 campaign.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are the only other active players to have reached the 500-goal mark while Evgeni Malkin is the next active player on the list at 460.

