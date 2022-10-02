HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday.

His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.

NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens.

Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-13-6).

NYCFC is in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of New York Red Bulls.

NYCFC outshot Orlando 11-9, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.

Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved two of the four shots he faced for Orlando.

NYCFC visits Atlanta United on Sunday, while Orlando will visit Inter Miami on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.