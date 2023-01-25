The Tampa Bay Rays have signed left-handed pitcher Jeffrey Springs to a four-year, $31 million extension, reports the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

Topkin notes the deal takes the 30-year-old Springs through his final two years of arbitration eligibility and buys out two years of unrestricted free agency and could be worth as much as $65.75 million should his 2027 option be picked up and he hits all incentives.

Springs had spent the past two seasons with the Rays after a trade from the Boston Red Sox. In 2022, Springs was used as an opener for the first time in his big-league career, starting 25 of his 33 appearances, but never exceeding 6.0 innings of work. For the year, Springs was 9-5 with a 2.43 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.071 over 135.1 innings of work.

A native of Belmont, NC, Springs is entering his sixth big-league season, having also spent time with the Texas Rangers.