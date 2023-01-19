TaylorMade enhances Spider putter line The company has released the Spider GTX and the Spider GT Max versions of its successful putter line, promising plenty of performance and lots of options in colour.

TaylorMade’s Spidey senses were tingling in the off-season, and, as a result, there’s a new line of Spider putters.

Golfers will likely be first drawn to the GT Max, which features two 40 gram sliding tungsten weights on the bottom of the club, both of which can be moved to influence centre of gravity, toe hang and face rotation. By positioning the weights in one of the three different positions, it can help to minimize mis-hit tendencies for specific putting strokes.

For example, players who tend to miss putts to the left can move the weights to Position 1 (farthest back), which slows down the face rotation. The movement of the weights allows players to adapt the putter to fit their stroke and improve accuracy on the greens.

TaylorMade tested hundreds of putts to confirm the results. What it found was a statistical variance in the face angle at impact depending on where the weights were positioned. With the weights forward, players consistently had a more closed face angle at impact, and vice versa when the weights were in the back.

"We encourage golfers to spend time observing their putting tendencies,” said Bill Price, TaylorMade’s director of product creation, putter and wedge. “By knowing where you often miss, you can set the weights on Spider GT Max to counteract your tendencies and help you hit putts on target with greater consistency. Why adjust your putting motion when you can adjust your putter?"

The Spider GTX doesn’t have moveable weights, but it does offer a number of already proven technologies such as True Path alignment, which helps get the putter aligned to the target, and PureRoll, which helps get the ball rolling quicker on any putts.

The GTX model also comes in a variety of colours from traditional black and silver to bright pink and ice blue. As with previous Spider models, the majority of weight in the club is located at the back of the head and pushed to the wings. This helps in providing a very stable strike

Both putters come in a variety of shaft position options including a centre-shafted model being used by Brooke Henderson.

The new putters will be available in late Spring.