Team Canada announces 23-player roster for IIHF Women's Worlds

Hockey Canada has announced the 23-player that will represent Canada at the 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship from April 3 to 14 in Utica, New York.

The roster will feature 20 returning players who earned silver at last year's tournament.

Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin, the forward corps also includes Laura Stacey, Sarah Fillier, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner, Emily Clark, Emma Maltais, Blayre Turnbull, Kristin O'Neill, Jamie Lee Rattray, Julia Gosling and Danielle Serdachny.

The seven defenders are Renata Fast, Jocelyne Larocque, Ella Shelton, Ashton Bell, Erin Ambrose, Jaime Bourbonnais and Nicole Gosling.

Returning in net are goaltenders Ann-Renee Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell.

The Goslings and Bell are the only players who were not at the worlds in 2023.