Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian says quarterback Quinn Ewers will travel with the team to Lubbock on Saturday and will suit up for the game with Texas Tech.

Ewers, 19, started the Longhorns' first two games of the season before leaving midway through a 20-19 loss to Alabama on Sept. 10 with an SC joint injury.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Quinn Ewers will make the trip to Lubbock for the Texas Tech game and will suit up. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) September 22, 2022

A transfer from Ohio State, Ewers threw for 359 yards on 25-for-36 passing with two touchdowns and one pick in his two games thus far.

It was initially believed that Ewers could be out for as many as six weeks, but the San Antonio native returned to practice on Monday.

Hudson Card started at pivot in the Longhorns' 41-20 victory over UTSA this past week.

The game with Texas Tech marks the beginning of Big 12 conference play for the Longhorns.