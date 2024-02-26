ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Theresa Schafzahl and Gigi Marvin each scored a goal and Aerin Frankel had her first career shutout to help Boston beat Minnesota 2-0 Sunday.

Boston (6-4-2-0) has back-to-back wins following consecutive losses to New York and Ottawa last week. Frankel, who finished with a career-best 41 saves, has allowed one goal with 70 saves in wins over Ottawa on Wednesday and Minnesota.

Schafzahl opening the scoring midway through the second. Jamie Lee Rattray poked a pass ahead to Susanna Tapani who dropped it to Schafzahl for the back-hand finish with 11:21 left in the period.

Marvin scored an empty-netter, her first career goal, to make it 2-0 in the closing seconds.

Minnesota (5-4-3-0) has scored just one goal in back-to-back losses, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Montreal last Sunday.