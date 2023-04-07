Tiger Woods was among the late tee times at The Masters on Friday, and he was unable to complete his day before heavy rain forced the second round to be postponed to Saturday.

After struggling to a two-over 74 on Thursday, which was his worst opening-round performance at The Masters since 2005 (a tournament he went on to win), Tiger battled dreary, rainy conditions on Friday.

It was an uneventful run for the five-time champion, as he hit for par on each of the first six holes of the day. He missed an ace on the sixth hole by a small margin, and had to settle for par after missing the birdie putt from under 15 feet.

ContentId(1.1942466): Tiger settles for par after near ace

He ran into his first bit of trouble on the seventh, after his tee shot rolled into the rough and stopped just short of the wood chips. His third shot on the Par 4 bounced into the crowd, and it took a great roll on a shot from the fourth to salvage a bogey on the ensuing chip-in.

Tiger bounced back on the eighth, despite his hole being interrupted by a weather delay midway through. A series of great shots set him up for a clean birdie - his only birdie of the day.

ContentId(1.1942478): Tiger birdies hole despite weather delay interruption

Woods finished the front nine an even 36, and shot par on the first two holes of the back nine before the weather forced another delay and eventually caused the day to be postponed.

Through 11 holes in the second round, Woods sits at two-over and will need to be sharp when play resumes Saturday morning to avoid the first cut of the tournament.