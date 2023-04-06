After peaking at 3-over on the day, five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods steadied himself down the stretch to finish 2-over after his first round at the Masters.

The 47-year-old battled the heat and humidity of Augusta, Ga., wiping sweat from his brow countless times as he toured Augusta National on his quest to make the cut for the 24th consecutive time.

Woods got off to a safe start, sinking a pair of par putts on holes one and two to bring him even par.

Hole three kickstarted a slide the 15-time major champion as a bogey brought him to 1-over.

Woods traded bogies and pars on holes four through seven before draining a birdie put on eight to bring him back down to 2-over. Woods rounded out the front-nine with a par.

As the Northern Georgia sun grew hotter, so did Woods.

Opening the back-nine with a pair of pars, Woods bogeyed the 11th hole before vintage Tiger began to be seen in flashes. Following a trio of pars, Woods sank back-to-back putts at holes 15 and 16 puts to bring him to 1-over.

Following an awkward bunker shot on 18, Woods came up hobbling but marched forward to finish with a bogey on the hole to get in at 2-over for the day.

Woods' pairings of early leader Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele finished 7-under and 4-under, respectively. Hovland held the outright lead at the conclusion of his round.