Woods hammers LIV defectors, Norman ahead of Open If there was ever any doubt where Tiger Woods stands on the LIV Golf Series, it ended at his Tuesday press conference at St. Andrews as he thrashed the players who jumped to the new league, saying they have forgotten what got them to where they are today.

"I disagree with it," Woods said. "I think that what they've done is they've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position."

It was the harshest criticism of the circuit made by Woods to date and left no question where he stands on the Saudi-backed league.

The 15-time major champion didn’t hold back as he spoke at the Old Course ahead of this week’s Open Championship. He questioned everything from those who signed big contracts to move over to the young players who joined right out of college.

He even threw some shots at Greg Norman, the head of the LIV circuit, saying the R&A was right in not inviting the two-time Open winner to the past champions gathering held on Tuesday.

“Greg has done some things that I don't think is in the best interest of our game,” said Woods, “and we're coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport. I believe it's the right thing.”

Woods, who is playing his 23rd Open Championship, wondered if players such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka will still have the same desire to work on their games after getting guaranteed cheques rumoured to be in excess of $100 million.

“What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise?” he asked. “What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different.”

At the other end of the lineup, Woods asked if Eugenio Chacarra and James Piot, two top-ranked amateurs who were paid to come aboard LIV, realized what they might be throwing away.

"Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships,” he said. “That is a possibility. We don't know that for sure yet. It's up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don't understand it."

It was a total smackdown of the LIV Series and coming from Woods, the words will carry some weight. Along with Rory McIlroy, Woods has the most influence among his peers as well as the media. He is not always outspoken on controversial subjects, but clearly he feels the need to offer his opinions in this case and step up for the PGA Tour.

“I know what the PGA TOUR stands for and what we have done and what the TOUR has given us,” he said. “The ability to chase after our careers and to earn what we get and the trophies we have been able to play for and the history that has been a part of this game.”

Earlier in the day, McIlroy said that he hoped the winner of this week’s 150th Open would not be a player aligned with LIV.

“I think it would be better for the game,” he said. “But at the end of the day, everyone that's here has the same opportunity to go out there and try to win a Claret Jug, regardless of what tour they play on or whatever that is. …Whoever wins here at the end of the week should be commended for one of the greatest achievements this game has to offer.”

Woods, in search of a fourth Open Championship title, will play the first round with U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa, teeing off at 9:59 ET.