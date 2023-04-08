Tiger Woods made his 23rd consecutive cut at The Masters after a rain-delayed second round.

Woods ties Fred Couples and Gary Player for the most consecutive cuts made at Augusta National Golf Club all time.

Woods battled through rainy conditions on Friday before play was called where he finished the front nine an even 36, and shot par on the first two holes of the back nine before weather forced another delay and eventually caused the day to be postponed.

Through the first 11 holes in the second round, Woods sat two-over.

When play started up again on Saturday, the 47-year-old put himself in good position on the 15th hole after he hit the flag on his approach and and hit for birdie to finish.

However, the 47-year-old struggled to end his round where he bogeyed on the 17th hole and then hit his tee shot into the woods on the 18th hole where he finished with another bogey to put his cut streak in jeopardy.

Woods survived the cut when Justin Tomas struggled to finish his round and ended up at 4-over which secured the cut line at 3-over.

Woods' struggles began on Thursday where he hit a 2-over 74, which was his worst opening-round performance at The Masters since 2005 (a tournament he went on to win).