Tiger Woods will not compete at next month's Open at Royal Liverpool, the R&A confirmed on Friday.

Woods, 47, will continue to recuperate from ankle surgery he had in mid-April.

“We have been advised that Tiger will not be playing at Royal Liverpool," an R&A spokesperson told Golf Digest. "We wish him all the best with his recovery,” an R&A spokesman said.

Woods is a three-time Open winner, having claimed the championship in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

The 15-time major winner has only played in two tournaments this season - the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, and the Masters, where he withdrew ahead of the third round citing foot pain.

The surgery Woods underwent in April was to once again address an injury from his serious car wreck in February of 2021.