The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that left-hander Tim Mayza is headed to the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder dislocation.

Right-hander Trent Thornton was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.

In the sixth inning of Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Twins, Mayza attempted to field a bunt and make a play at the plate, but made contact with Twins shortstop Nick Gordon. The 30-year-old southpaw fell to the ground in obvious pain was helped off the field by trainers.

Gordon scored on the play to give the Twins a 5-2 lead at the time as Minnesota went on to win 7-3 for their second straight victory.

In 41 games so far this season for Toronto, Mayza is 5-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34.1 innings.

The Blue Jays (59-48) enter play Sunday with a two-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays for the top wild card spot in the American League.