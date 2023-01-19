Titleist improves Pro V balls for better performance One of the most difficult tasks of proclaiming improvements to golf balls is that in almost every case, the changes are impossible to see.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

One of the most difficult tasks of proclaiming improvements to golf balls is that in almost every case, the changes are impossible to see.

Unlike a shiny club that can have new bells and whistles on the top and bottom, most balls are simply round and dimpled. It’s what’s inside that counts.

That’s why golfers will be anxious to take a swing with the new Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls from Titleist. Already the top golf balls in the game, both are getting improvements that should only make them more popular.

Both balls are engineered with a high-gradient core that delivers lower spin on longer shots, which means more distance and a more consistent flight to help players hit longer shots that go straighter. What’s not to like about that?

However, both also continue to deliver spin on shorter shots for control around the greens. It’s a good mix that will help any golfer.

“We’re looking for consistency in every element of golf ball construction, from the aerodynamics down to the core,” said Mike Madson, Titleist’s senior director, golf ball research and engineering, in a release. “We always want the ball flying in the same window regardless of how it’s oriented, and we want the ball to produce consistent launch, spin, and speed on every shot. Consistency means when a golfer tees up a Pro V1 or Pro V1x, every properly executed shot they make is going to deliver the performance they expect and the performance they trust.”

There is plenty of other technology in the balls, including a speed-amplifying high-glex casing layer and spherically-tiled tetrahedral dimple designs. For most golfers, this information is pretty technical. Thankfully, there’s not a huge reason to understand it all; it’s more important to test the balls on the course to judge performance.

How do the balls differ, and which one is right for you? Pro V1 is the best ball for players seeking very low long-game spin, more distance, penetrating and consistent flight, and Drop-and-Stop greenside control, all of which complements Pro V1’s very soft feel.

Pro V1x is the best choice for golfers seeking higher flight and more spin, with a slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1.

The balls will be available in golf shops beginning Jan. 25.