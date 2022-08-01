The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal comes on the heels of the Red Sox dealing catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros.

Pham, 34, has played 91 games with the Reds this season, hitting .238 with 11 home run, 39 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases.

The nine-year veteran has played 823 career games with the Reds, San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and St. Louis Cardinals, recording 108 home runs, 339 RBI, and 472 runs scored, and 96 steals.

Pham was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.