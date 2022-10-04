The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of former Washington State standout wide receiver Travell Harris on Tuesday.

Harris appeared in 43 games over four seasons for the Cougars, recording 1,999 yards receiving on 179 catches with 17 touchdowns. He added another 2,063 yards on 86 kick returns with another touchdown.

The Tampa native was named to the All-Pac-12 team on three occasions.

Prior to signing with the Boatmen, Harris spent time with the Cleveland Browns.

The Argos (8-6) and atop the East Division host the BC Lions (10-4) at BMO Field on Saturday.