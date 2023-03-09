George Springer hit a two-run homer as a Toronto Blue Jays split squad beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in spring training action Thursday.

Another Jays split squad was defeated 6-1 by Tampa Bay at the Rays' spring facility.

Cavan Biggio also homered for the Jays in their win over Atlanta at their spring complex at Dunedin, Fla,

Biggio's homer gave the Jays a 1-0 lead after three innings.

Sam Hilliard homered in the top of the seventh for Atlanta to tie the game 1-1, but Springer replied in the bottom of the inning.

Jays starter Kevin Gausman allowed two hits and struck out two over 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Erik Swanson picked up the win despite giving up Hilliard's homer.

Atlanta's Bryce Elder took the loss.

At St. Petersburg, Fla., Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe had homers for the Rays.

Daulton Varsho batted in the Jays' only run with a sixth-inning single.

Jays starters Casey Lawrence allowed both Rays homers over 2 1/3 inning pitched and was tagged with the loss.

Anthony Molina pitched the first inning for Tampa and picked up the win.

Toronto (7-6) faces Boston on Friday afternoon in Fort Myers, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.