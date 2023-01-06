A familiar face is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison is one of five players to sign minor-league deals with the club with invites to spring training, the team announced on Friday.

Hutchison joins fellow hurlers Casey Lawrence, Paul Fry and Julian Fernandez, as well as catcher Rob Brantly.

A native of Lakeland, FL, Hutchison was a 15th-round selection of the Jays in the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft. He made his big-league debut at 21 in 2012 and was the team's Opening Day starter in 2015.

Hutchison would spend parts of four seasons with the team before an Aug. 1, 2015 trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates that brought Francisco Liriano and Reese McGuire to the team.

In his time with the Jays, Hutchison was 30-21 in 76 appearances with a 4.92 earned run average and 1.358 WHIP over 406.1 innings pitched.

Hutchison spent last season with the Detroit Tigers going 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 1.481 WHIP in 105.1 IP over 28 appearances.

The 32-year-old Hutchison also spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers.