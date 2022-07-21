The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to sign right-handed pitcher Vinny Nittoli, who opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees on July 16th.

Source: Right-hander Vinny Nittoli is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Nittoli, who recently opted out of his contract with the Yankees, had posted a 1.61 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 28 innings with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre since May. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 21, 2022

Nittoli, who is 31 years old, is a career journeyman who has pitched in the Minor Leagues since being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 25th round of the 2014 MLB Entry draft.

He made his Major League debut in 2021 for the Mariners, where he pitched one inning, allowing two runs with one strikeout and two walks.

The Tempe, Arizona native was having a strong season in Triple-A for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees, with an earned run average of 3.44 and 44 strikeouts in 36.2 innings, primarily out of the bullpen.

The details of the contract have not yet been disclosed.