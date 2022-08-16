1h ago
Jays close to adding Tsutsugo on minor-league deal
The Toronto Blue Jays are close to signing infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo to a minor-league deal, interim manager John Schneider confirmed Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Tsutsugo, 30, played 50 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates batting .171 with two home runs and 29 RBIs this season before being released by the club last week.
The Hashimoto, Japan native has a career batting average of .197 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs in 182 games split between the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Pirates.
Tsutsugo was signed by the Rays for the 2020 season after playing 10 seasons with the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan where he had a career batting average of .281 with 255 home runs and 795 RBIs.