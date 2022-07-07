Toronto FC has confirmed the sale of Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami CF.

Toronto gets US$150,000 in general allocation money, with more to come if certain performance-based metrics are met. TFC will also retain a sell-on percentage in the event of Pozuelo being sold to a club outside MLS.

More importantly, Pozuelo's departure opens a designated player spot for Toronto with Italian international Federico Bernardeschi believed to be in the club's sights. Bernardeschi is out of contract after five seasons with Juventus.

The 30-year-old Pozuelo, who is in the last year of his MLS contract, just marked his 100th appearance with Toronto in all competitions. He joined the club in March 2019 and won MLS MVP honours in 2020.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022