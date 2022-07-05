Alejandro Pozuelo is headed to the Sunshine State.

Fabrizio Romano reports Toronto FC is sending the 2020 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player to Inter Miami.

Done deal, here we go. Inter Miami are set to sign Alejandro Pozuelo on permanent deal as Designated Player from Toronto FC, paperworks being prepared 🚨🇺🇸 #InterMiamiCF



Pozuelo has already accepted the proposal. #MLS pic.twitter.com/BwgsqoG1A0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reports TFC will receive $150,000 in allocation money from Inter for the player.

Source tells ESPN that #TFCLive is getting $150k in allocation money from #InterMiamiCF. But this is also about opening up the DP spot and getting Pozuelo's salary off their books. https://t.co/lVFkaA2K1L — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) July 5, 2022

The 30-year-old Spaniard was in his fourth season with TFC as a Designated Player. In 16 games this season, the diminutive midfielder has four goals.

Acquired from Genk in 2019, Pozuelo made 100 appearances across all competition for the Reds, scoring 30 goals.

Twice named an MLS All-Star, Pozuelo was key to TFC's march to the 2019 MLS Cup Final where they ultimately fell to the Seattle Sounders.

Pozuelo's departure comes with rumours swirling that the Reds are close to signing Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is out of contract after five seasons at Juventus.

Bernardeschi was a teammate of TFC forward Lorenzo Insigne on Italy's Euro 2020-winning side last summer.