Sean Johnson is headed north of the border.

Toronto FC announced the signing of the United States goalkeeper on Friday.

Johnson, 33, joins the team through 2024 and was signed using Targeted Allocation Money.

“Sean is among the top goalkeepers in MLS, and we are thrilled he has chosen Toronto FC as his new club,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “Sean is a true leader on and off the field, and his experience, winning mentality and shot blocking ability will help us solidify our defence.”

A native of the Atlanta area, Johnson is a veteran of 13 MLS seasons. He spent the past six years with New York City FC, winning the MLS Cup in 2021 and was named an MLS All-Star last season.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in all 34 league games for NYCFC and recorded a career-high 14 clean sheets.

"Sean has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, given his club and international career," Reds manager and sporting director Bob Bradley said. "Sean continues to demonstrate his elite shot-stopping ability, athleticism, and decision-making in important moments and the biggest games."

Prior to joining NYCFC, Johnson spent seven seasons with the Chicago Fire.

Internationally, Johnson has been capped 10 times by the USMNT and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.