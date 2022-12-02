Toronto Maple Leafs centre Calle Jarnkrok will be out "a minimum of two weeks," head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Friday.

Wayne Simmonds draws in tomorrow; Keefe likes the extra experience in the lineup for a game against Tampa @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022

Jarnkrok left the Leafs' game against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in the second period and was ruled out before the start of the third.

The 31-year-old Swede is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, and has five goals and nine points in 25 games played.

Originally drafted in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Jarrnkrok is in his 11th season in the NHL this year.

He has spent time with the Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames and the Leafs.

In 599 career NHL games, Jarnkrok has 111 goals and 250 points.