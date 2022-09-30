5h ago
Leafs' Dahlstrom (shoulder) out six months; D Benn (groin) out three weeks
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Friday that defenceman Carl Dalhstrom will be out for six months due to shoulder surgery while defenceman Jordie Benn is out at least three weeks with a groin injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Injury updates from Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe:— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 30, 2022
Dahlstrom and Benn picked up the injuries during Wednesday's 3-0 preseason victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Both players exited the game and did not return.
Dahlstrom, 27, was a second-round pick (51st overall) by the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2013 NHL Draft. He signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in July 2021. In 67 career NHL games, he has 12 assists.
Benn, 35, was an undrafted free agent who signed his first NHL contract with the Dallas Stars in 2011. He has also had NHL stints with the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild.
In 595 career NHL games, the Victoria, B.C., product has 25 goals and 135 points.