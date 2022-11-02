Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against the Boston Bruins.

Liljegren is eligible to come off of long-term injured reserve after Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was initially ruled out for a minnimum of six weeks on Sept. 21 following hernia sugery.

Sheldon Keefe expects Timothy Liljegren will be in the lineup Saturday against the league-best Bruins



The 23-year-old scored five goals and added 18 assists over 61 games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, his first full season in the NHL. He also appeared in two playoff games. A native of Sweden, Liljegren signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs this off-season.

Liljegren will be a welcome return for the Maple Leafs, who have dealt with injuries to their blueline throughout the early season.



Leafs Await Muzzin Update

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Wednesday that injured defenceman Jake Muzzin is awaiting results after seeing a neck specialist in California.

Muzzin has been sidelined since Oct. 17 and is currently on long-term injured reserve as well.

“Significant absence," Keefe said of playing without the 33-year-old. "You can see our penalty kill hasn’t been the same.”