Raptors rally from big deficit to beat Celtics in OT

Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and the Toronto Raptors used a fourth-quarter rally and an early burst in overtime to beat the Boston Celtics 125-119 on Wednesday.

Toronto trailed by 18 points entering the fourth quarter.

Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc.

Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Boston, now 1-1 in the preseason.

Payton Pritchard scored 17 points and had five assists

The teams were tied at 110 at the end of regulation after Jeff Dowtin (10 points) converted a nine-footer for the Raptors.

Pritchard’s 18-footer was off the mark as time in regulation ran out, sending the game to the extra period.

The Raptors outscored the Celtics 11-4 to open overtime and never relinquished the lead.