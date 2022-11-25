Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam took another step forward to his return to game action on Friday after being cleared for contact in practice.

The 28-year-old, who has been sidelined since Nov. 6 after suffering a groin injury against the Dallas Mavericks, participated fully in practice on Friday, but won't play against the Mavs on Saturday. The team is targeting next week for his return.

Siakam was putting up great numbers before going down with his injury, averaging 24.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists over nine games.

In other injury news, Fred VanVleet (illness) and Dalano Banton (illness/ankle) both practiced Friday while Scottie Barnes (knee) did not. All three are questionable against the Mavericks.