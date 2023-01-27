The Toronto Raptors look to keep their seven-game road trip rolling on a high note as they head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors on TSN.

Watch the Raptors take on the Warriors LIVE at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Raptors kicked off their road trip on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, pulling away with a 113-95 win against the No. 3 team in the Western Conference.

Pascal Siakam led the way with 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists with Precious Achiuwa (19), Fred VanVleet (17), Gary Trent Jr.(16), Chris Boucher (16) and OG Anunoby (11) also scoring in double digits on Wednesday night.

This seven-game road trip comes just before the trade deadline on Feb. 9 with the Raptors sitting in 12th in the Eastern Conference, a half-game outside of the final play-in spot.

Toronto is 6-4 in their last 10 games but their road record is just 7-15 so far this season.

The Warriors are coming off a 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday that saw Jordan Poole score the winning layup at the final buzzer. Steph Curry was ejected for just the third time in his career with 1:14 remaining in the game for throwing his mouthpiece in the stands.

Since winning five straight games from Dec. 25 to Jan. 2, the Warriors have not won back-to-back games so far in January as they sit eighth in the west.

Vaughn, Ont., product Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable for the Warriors tonight due to a non-COVID illness.

The Warriors took the first meeting of the season against the Raptors on Dec. 18 126-110 at Scotiabank Arena without Curry, who sat out with a dislocated left shoulder. The two teams have swapped wins since facing off in the 2019 NBA Finals with neither team winning two games in a row.