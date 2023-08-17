Tracking Canadians at the BMW Championship

The 2023 BMW Championship is underway from Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois, featuring four Canadians in the field with FedExCup points up for grabs as the field narrows from 50 to 30 ahead of Next Week’s TOUR Championship.

Nick Taylor is in the best position among Canadians to advance, entering 16th in the FedExCup standings, followed by Corey Conners at No. 25. Adam Hadwin, 37th, and Adam Svensson, 39th, will both have to improve their standings this weekend in order to advance.

Here is a look at each of their rounds from Day 1:

Adam Svensson

Round 1: 1-under

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 3 Round Score E -1

Adam Hadwin

Round 1: Even-par

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 Round Score E

Nick Taylor

Round 1: 12:43 a.m. ET/9:43 a.m. PT

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score Round Score

Corey Conners

Round 1: 2:43 p.m. ET/11:43 a.m. PT