Mackenzie Hughes is the lone Canadian to play the final round at The Masters after he finished 3-over after Round 3.

Mackenzie Hughes

Round 1: 76 (4-over)

Round 2: 69 (3-under)

Round 3: 74 (2-over)

Round 4: Tees off at 1:36 p.m. ET

Tournament: (3-over)

How he qualified: Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship last October, scoring him an invite to the 2023 Masters.