Tracking the Canadians at WGC Match Play

There are five Canadians in this week's WGC Match Play field and crucial Official World Golf Ranking points are at stake with The Masters less than two weeks away.

Here is where each player from Canada stands on the final day of round-robin play at the Austin Country Club:

Nick Taylor (vs. K.H. Lee)

Taylor wins, 3 & 2

Taylor entered Friday at 0-2, meaning he cannot advance in the event. Currently ranked No. 67 in the world, Taylor's final chance to qualify for The Masters will come next week at the Valero Texas Open, assuming he enters.

Adam Svensson (vs. Victor Perez)

Svensson loses, 5 & 4

Svensson entered play Friday at 0-1-1 (0.5 points), meaning he cannot advance in the event. Svensson is currently the 54th-ranked player in the world but already qualified for The Masters by winning the RSM Classic last November.

Mac Hughes (vs. Taylor Montgomery)

Hughes wins 6 & 4

Hughes was 1-1-0 (one point) entering play Friday. He has already qualified for The Masters after winning the Sanderson Farms last October.

Adam Hadwin (vs. Adam Scott)

Hadwin wins 3 & 2

Hadwin was 0-2 entering play Friday, meaning he cannot advance in the event. Currently ranked No. 64 in the world, Hadwin's final chance to qualify for The Masters will come next week at the Valero Texas Open, assuming he enters.

Corey Conners (vs. Davis Thompson)

1 up through 2

Conners enters play Friday at 1-1-0 (one point). He is the 41st-ranked player in the world, meaning he is currently eligible to play in The Masters.